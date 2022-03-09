Suspended sentence for dangerous driving in Dundalk

A north Louth man who failed to stop for gardaí who came upon him driving without the headlights on in the early hours of the morning, was last week given a six month suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

Jamie McElroy (35) of Shortstone, Hackballscross was convicted in his absence at Dundalk district court last month, and a bench warrant was issued for sentencing

The previous hearing had been told a black Volkswagen Golf with its lights off had driven towards a garda patrol van on Legion Avenue, Dundalk at 2.47am on July 24th 2020.

After the garda turned the van, the car accelerated towards the Castletown Road and pulled straight out onto the road without stopping at a 'Stop' sign and continued driving without the headlights on before the driver broke a red light at the Ecco Road junction.

The defendant drove towards Ard Easmuinn but stopped and held his hands up after another patrol car came from the opposite direction.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan convicted Mr. McElroy of dangerous driving on the Castletown Road, driving without insurance or a driving licence on Ecco Road and failing to produce the driving documents.

After hearing he had nine previous convictions, issued a bench warrant for sentencing and noted on the order that a special date had been fixed for the hearing.

Last Wednesday, Judge McKiernan imposed a four year driving ban for the dangerous driving offence, as well as a six month sentence which was suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.