Louth and Proud: Celebrating local women for International Women's Day

Ciara Breen is the manager of exciting new hub coming to Dundalk that will allow people to work remotely.

The Creative Spark Downtown remote working hub is set to open in the former Cumiskey music store on Clanbrassil Street in April, with the official launch in May.

And the innovative project is being spearheaded by businesswoman Ciara, who is the manager of the Creative Spark Downtown Co-Working Hub.

Ciara, who has background in marketing and account management and most recently worked in the financial service sector, is passionate about supporting the early growth and development of business start – ups and entrepreneurs.

“We have remote working spaces in Creative Spark's HQ but we saw an increased demand for co-working spaces so we started looking for locations to expand”, Ciara said, speaking to the Democrat.

“We spent some time scouring Dundalk town centre for a premises and now we will shortly be opening the Downtown hub.

“It will be a space where a mixture of people – start-ups and entrepreneurs – can come together and collaborate and where ideas will be generated.

“It will be a co-working space where people can co-work and where conversations can be sparked and potential projects and collaborations can start.

“It will be somewhere where people can connect.

“The Downtown Hub will support the regeneration of Dundalk and will have strong links with the community.

“It is very exciting.”

Creative Spark has a strong female team with Sarah Daly, who is Creative Spark's Executive Director, Gráinne Murphy, Print Studio Coordinator, Jacqui Uí Mhonacháin, Community and Business Development Manager and Ciara.

“We all have different projects and goals with Creative Spark but we are good at collaboration – we can get around the table and have discussions about what to do.

“There is a big female community.

“Creative industries seem to be more led by females, while innovative industries tend to attract more males.”

Ciara, who is a DkIT masters graduate of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, said she always had an interest in business.

“I have always had an interest in marketing, sales and business and in my role now with Creative Spark I am working closely with and supporting start ups and entrepreneurs.”

Creative Spark's Downtown hub will open next month and will provide people with all the benefits of a modern highly equipped office space as well as the opportunity to learn from those they are working alongside.