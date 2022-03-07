Search

07 Mar 2022

Dundalk Special Olympics Club get back training

Dundalk Special Olympics Club get back training

07 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Spirits were high and smiles all around at Dundalk Special Olympics Club, as athletes, swimmers and players resumed training after the holiday season.

With the easing of restrictions and thorough safety measures in place, both athletes and volunteers were delighted to be back for a bit of physical activity.

Athletes, parents and volunteers were thrilled to see each other and catch up on all the news. After a well-deserved rest over Christmas, head coach Sean Nulty with assistant coach John Farrell, took the athletes through their paces for a warm-up.

“Getting back into a training routine is very good and essential for our athletes”: says Chairperson Ailish McArdle “Although it can take a few Saturdays for some of them to settle back in.”

Dundalk Special Olympics Club welcomed athletes back during February and had their first outdoor training at Bush athletics track, courtesy of Glenmore AC, on Saturday 26th February.

The first Bocce competition will take place end of March in Kilkenny, having access to the Bocce training facilities at the Redeemer family Center to prepare for it, is a bonus.

Dundalk Club currently have more than 50 athletes participating in 4 sports with training times as follow:

  • Athletics
    Saturdays
    11:30 – 13:00
    Blackrock Community Centre
  • Bocce
    Saturdays
    11:30 – 13:00
    Redeemer Family Centre
  • Swimming
    Tuesday evenings
    19:00 – 20:00
    Aura Dundalk
  • Football
    Thursday evenings
    18:00 – 19:00
    DKIT Indoor pitches

Social and fundraising days coming up is, the club’s Annual Flag Day 11th March and the Easter party in early April, to which the athletes are looking forward immensely.

Dundalk Special Olympics Club is thankful for the ongoing support of the Louth community and invite athletes, coaches and volunteers looking for a club to get in contact by phoning Ailish McArdle on 087 677 9089.

