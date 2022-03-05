Search

06 Mar 2022

Dundalk author launches children's book

Author Susan McGovern

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

05 Mar 2022 8:27 PM

The launch of Susan McGovern’s latest book will take place on Tuesday 15 March at 6pm in McAteer’s The Food House.

It will take place in conjunction with Dundalk Dog Rescue and Bobby Wain of The Food House and Dundalk Dog Rescue will launch the book.

This children’s book, suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years of age, is Susan’s first published book, the publisher being Austin Macauley, but she has self-published three very different books.

They are a factual book, called “Care and Prevention of Urinary Problems in Cats”, a novel, entitled “Vanished” and a collection of short stories about people with Alzheimer’s and their families, called “Thanks for the Memories”.

Her latest book The She Team is so called because it consists of four female cats and a female dog who are all rescued by the O’Brien family.

They then form a team because they have all been abused in various ways by different people and they want to get back at these people and prevent them hurting other animals.

Susan said that it is a very authentic book because the characters of all five animals are based on past or current family pets and the two main human characters, Diarmuid and Eoghan, are based on Susan’s two grandsons of the same names.

The She Team is on sale locally in Roe River Books, McEvoys (Central Newsagent) and in Sloanes on the Avenue Road.  It is also on sale as a paperback and Kindle at Amazon.co.uk.

The event will be a dual one, since in addition to the launch, there will be a raffle to raise funds for Dundalk Dog Rescue.

