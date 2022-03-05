Dundalk's Ó Fiaich Institute virtual open day

Ó Fiaich Institute (OFI) in Dundalk will hold it's virtual open day on Wednesday March 9th from 2.30pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Ó Fiaich Institute has established itself as one of the leading Further Education colleges in the North East Region, providing an alternative route to both higher education and employment.

There are a wide variety of Further Education and Pre-University programmes on offer.

All courses are fully accredited and offer the opportunity for students to gain valuable experience in local and national industry sectors.

Their goal is to provide you with a positive learning environment which provides supports, challenges you and delivers a standard of excellence that allows you plan your education and achieve your career goals.

Their staff are highly qualified, experienced, friendly and encouraging. They work hard to help each student develop both personally and academically to meet the challenges of the workplace or to progress onto higher education.

They said their diverse student population and state of the art facilities makes Ó Fiaich Institute the best place for students to progress their educational journey and take the next steps towards their future careers.

Course Co-ordinators, current students and past graduates will be available to give you an overview of all our courses and will be happy to answer any queries you may have.

The link to the online session will be posted on our website at www.ofi.ie and all our social media platforms @ofidundalk.

They are now accepting applications for all 2022/23 programmes via our online platform (www.ofi.ie). Provisional place offers to applicants will be on a first come basis, apply now.