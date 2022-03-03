Search

03 Mar 2022

Louth schools tackle litter along the border

Cllr Larkin and Cllr Byrne from Louth Council withMr Ronan Greene Principal of Scoil Naomh Lorcan, Omeath and students

Reporter:

Jason Newman

03 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

Councillor James Byrne, Leas Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, welcomed Councillor Mickey Larkin, Slieve Gullion District Electoral area Councillor, to Omeath where they joined pupils from Scoil Naomh Lorcan, Omeath to carry out a clean-up of their shoreline in the village. 


This cross border clean-up initiative is part of a number of collaborative activities to be promoted by the Newry, Mourne & Down / Louth Strategic Alliance.

The Alliance’s mission is to create connected, supported and sustainable communities with “Climate Change and the Environment” one of its priority goals.


Councillors Byrne and Larkin travelled on across the border to Jonesborough, County Armagh, where they met up with pupils from Jonesborough Primary School who were also carrying out a clean-up of their local area.

Councillor James Byrne commented:

“It was a pleasure to join pupils from Omeath and Jonesborough today for this event and heartening to see the efforts they are making to keep their area clean.

"Like Jonesborough, Omeath is located in a striking, picturesque spot at the foot of the Cooley Mountains looking across the beautiful Carlingford Lough to the sweeping mountains of Mourne.

"Litter and illegal dumping can all too often spoil the splendour of this area.

"Initiatives like this are important in bringing communities on either side of the border, closer together, while working towards a common goal of tackling litter and raising awareness.”

Councillor Mickey Larkin added:

“I was delighted to welcome Councillor Byrne to Jonesborough and to have joined him in Omeath for this cross-border initiative.

"It is great to see this co-operation taking place between communities along the border and we hope to build on this in the future.

"Jonesborough village is located within the Ring of Gullion, at the foothills of Slieve Gullion, an area of outstanding beauty. 

"It is vitally important that we protect it especially against the unsightly blight of litter and dumping.

"This initiative is welcome to protect and connect with our environment and to encourage communities north & south to participate in a positive way”.  

The Newry, Mourne & Down / Louth Strategic Alliance would like to acknowledge both Scoil Naomh Lorcan, Omeath and Jonesborough Primary School who responded with willingness and enthusiasm in joining in with this initiative.

Sincere thanks and appreciation to School Principals Mr. Green and Mr Keenan and to all the teachers and pupils involved.

Local News

