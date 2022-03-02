New plans for multi-use development in Blackrock Co Louth

A new application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week for a multi-use development at Knockshee in Blackrock, that would include community digital hub office accommodation; a yoga, pilates and wellness centre; and retail units

The planning application was lodged with Louth County Council on 1 March by Abortree Investments Ltd, seking planning permission for the development across three separate buildings.

According to the application Abortree Investments Ltd are seeking permission for the construction of three buildings comprising the following:

Building number one comprises ground floor retail; a community digital hub office accommodation on the first, second and third floors; and a yoga, pilates and wellness centre with a juice bar and healthy snack facility on the fourth floor.

Building number two comprises ground floor retail; a community digital hub office accommodation on the first, second and third floors; and a spa treatment and wellness centre on the fourth floor.

Building number three comprises ground floor retail; a community digital hub office accommodation on the first, second and third floors; and a gymnasium and fitness centre on the fourth floor.

The applicant is also seeking planning permission for a landscaped public realm with hard landscaping seating areas, semi-mature planting etc. to the west of the site along the public road and also between buildings one and two, centrally in the site.

Provision of new semi-mature, deciduous planting to the western and north western boundaries is also in the application, along with the provision of on-site carparking and bicycle parking.

Access to the development is planned for by the connection into existing adjoining road network and to construct new footpaths to service the proposed development.

This is the second application for such a development at this site this year. An application for a similar development was lodged by Thorhammer Ltd on 10 January but was invalidated by Louth County Council as being an Incompleted Application on 8 February.

A decision is due on the new application by 25 April, with submissions due by 4 April.