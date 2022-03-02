Search

02 Mar 2022

Louth County Council to make changes to traffic lights in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District March meeting

Louth County Council to make changes to traffic lights in Dundalk

Louth County Council to make changes to traffic lights in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Louth County Council has confirmed that it is to make changes to the traffic lights at the Green Church in Dundalk to help avoid traffic build ups that are currently happening at the the Long Walk/The Laurels.

Cllr Maria Doyle raised the topic at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, which took place at the Town Hall in Dundalk, the first in person meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District meeting following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Cllr Doyle had sought an update from Louth County Council on the issue, having raised it at the February meeting, when she told the meeting that the lights are on a system where the driver needs to pull right up to the new yellow box at the lights, in order to activate the lights coming from the Long Walk/The Laurels onto Church Street. As not all motorists were aware of this, a build up of traffic was happening during peak hours.

Senior Engineer Mark Johnston, told the meeting that the local authority was looking at extending the underground copper wire that activates the lights when driven over, back a few yards, to ensure that they would be activated when motorists stop at the lights. It was felt that this might be the most appropriate action to resolve the issue at the traffic lights.

