Dundalk Institute students raise €7,000 for cancer charities

Dundalk Institute of Technology were proud to report that their students of the Business Ethics and Corporate Citizenship module raised €7,000 on behalf of two charities, The Cancer Fund for Children and The Irish Cancer Society.
They planned several events including a table quiz, a sponsored walk, and a Christmas jumper night out.
Unfortunately, Storm Barra had other ideas and instead of walking the Greenway in Carlingford, the students did a virtual sponsored walk on a day when it was safe to venture out.
Throughout the years the students of this module have raised money and awareness for many causes and the total this year brings the amount raised to date on this module to over €150,000.
Betty O'Connor unveils a plague commemorating Bellurgan's new floodlights being named in honour of her son Michael. Also pictured is Michaels's wife Rosaleen and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny
Winners of the Spring League at Dundalk Golf Club were Team Emerald (from left): Lucy Greenan, Bernie McCabe, Lady Captain Alison Quigley, Maeve Ahern and Joyce Burbage
