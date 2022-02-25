Search

25 Feb 2022

REVEALED: Louth's most popular baby name for 2021

Central Statistics Office

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Noah was the popular boy's name in Louth in 2021, with Fiadh the most popular name for girls, it has been revealed today by the Central Statistics Office. 

Fiadh was also the most popular girl's name nationally, with Jack the most popular boy's name nationally.

Jack has held the top spot nationally since 2007 with the exception of 2016 when James was the most popular name. This is the first time that Fiadh has taken the number one spot, climbing from second place in 2020 and third in 2019. Grace had been the most popular name for baby girls in 2020 with Emily being the most popular prior to this since 2011.

The top ten surnames of babies registered in 2021 in Ireland is also included in today's CSO publication. Of the 58,442 live births in 2021, 19,701 had unique surnames. These unique surnames included some double-barrelled surnames, e.g. Byrne-Kelly. The top ten surnames accounted for 7.4% (or 4,319) of the 58,442 live births in 2021. The top three surnames for babies were Murphy at 714 (1.2%), Kelly at 551 (0.9%) and Ryan at 468 (0.8%).

