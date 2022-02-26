Aura leisure centre in Dundalk celebrating 20 years!

Aura swimming pool
Aura Leisure in Dundalk is celebrating their 20-year anniversary on the 10th of March.
And to mark the milestone they are running a competition to thank all their customers.
“We love serving the Leisure needs of our local community here in Dundalk and want to thank you for being part of our story”, a spokeswoman for Aura said.
Share Your Member Story and be in with a chance to Win a Year’s Free Membership
Have a positive story or experience? Maybe you have been here since we’ve opened, or the centre here made a big impact on your life or someone close to you? Has it shaped your career choice, or ignited a passion for swimming or fitness? Whatever your story, we would love to hear about it!
Share Your Swim Academy Story and be in with a chance to Win One Year of Swim Lessons Valued at €500
We love our swimmers at Aura Dundalk and seeing children’s confidence grow in the water and with others. There are many great benefits of learning to swim: building confidence, having fun, and learning an essential life skill.
We would love to hear from children aged up to 16 years of age who have been or are currently members of our Swim Academy on what they love about Aura in 20 words - no more no less!
To enter please log onto https://www.auraleisure.ie/location/dundalk/ and follow the link to the competition. Alternatively, pop in and pick up a form from the cente. Closing date for receipt of applications is Sunday 6th March.
