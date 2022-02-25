€843k announced for five towns and villages in Louth

€843,466 has been awarded to five projects across County Louth today, through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, it has just been announced.

Dunleer, Termonfeckin, Carlingford, Baltray and Collon are set to benefit from the funding, the amounts and purpose of the funding is as follows:

Dunleer - €316,563 - Development of remote working facilities, provision of an outdoor partially covered multipurpose covered space and a central outdoor exhibition detailing Dunleer’s journey to becoming a “Flagship greener, smarter, energy efficient town”, sustainable street lighting and biodiversity led planting.

Carlingford - €93,755 - Proposed project will enhance recreational facilities in the town and help the village reach its potential as a tourist destination.

Termonfeckin - €207,000 - The proposed project will involve the development of a much needed playground and recreational area in Termonfeckin, the project has been designed to provide considerable social, economic and environmental benefits for the local community.

Collon - €180,000 - Proposed project will provide a much needed playground and recreational area in the grounds of the old parish hall in Collon Village Centre, as well as undertaking a feasibility study for the provision of a community hub/multiuse facility.

Baltray - €46,148 - Proposed project will result in the enhancement of a recently developed successful community garden in Baltray village, the Baltray Community Garden became operational in 2019.

Sharing the details of the funding announcement, Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd said that, “this is extremely welcome news and a very significant increase on previous allocations for the county."

Speaking on the specific amounts for individual towns and villages in Louth, Deputy O'Dowd explained that, “the award of over €316k for Dunleer is extremely welcome news with the significant population increases in and around the town, and builds on last December’s allocation of €100k government funding to develop a masterplan to deliver the initial Town Centre First Plan in Louth."

He continued, “I’m also delighted to see Termonfeckin awarded over €200k for a new playground and recreational space as we have seen such a huge increase in population over recent years and this will certainly be welcome news to families with young children living in and around the village.

“Collon’s award of €180k is fantastic news and is another area that has seen significant growth of recent years. Whilst we have secured a number of road safety improvements in the village, it has been clear that a fit for purpose new playground would be essential in the years ahead."

The Louth TD added, “All of these excellent initiatives will make our communities more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work within.

“Our towns and villages are at the heart of our economic and social activity and play a pivotal role in providing appropriate spaces for people to meet and do business in particular as we exit what has been an incredibly difficult period."

Deputy O'Dowd further added, “I want to also thank Louth County Council’s community section for engaging with our local communities and identifying such merited projects."