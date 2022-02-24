Search

Axe recovered after man acting suspiciously in Dundalk was reported to gardai

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

24 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

An anonymous call reporting a man acting suspiciously on the Newry Road in the town, resulted in an axe being recovered, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Wayne Byrne (42) of Park Square, Coulter Place, Dundalk, claimed he had been attacked with it and had managed to disarm his assailant.

Gardaí received a report at 4.50am on October 31st last that a man who was acting suspiciously on the Newry Road appeared to be carrying an object.

The defendant, who matched the description given by the caller, was spotted near the Armagh Road junction and ‘appeared nervous'.

Gardai subsequently discovered an axe that was placed behind an electrical box.

Wayne Byrne claimed a man he didn’t know had attacked him with it and he had managed to get it off him.

The court heard the defendant had 109 previous convictions.

The defence solicitor said his client doesn’t have a good excuse for having the axe and knows he should not have had it and that his behaviour wasn’t acceptable.

He added the 42-year-old has had a difficulty with drugs and is seeking help, and handed a letter from the Turas counselling service into the court.

Judge Eirinn McKeirnan imposed a four-month sentence which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

