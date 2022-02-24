Dundalk Dog Rescue to hold their annual table quiz

Dundalk Dog Rescue will be hosting their annual table quiz in the Lisdoo at 8.30pm Friday 4th March.
The cost to enter is €10 per person-table of 4.
All proceeds in aid of DDR building fund.
Free Refreshments Served.
Raffle and lots of spot prizes.
We are really hoping for a good turnout for what has always been a great night's fun.
