Louth man accused of driving with no insurance

Dundalk courthouse
A 33 year old north Louth man accused of driving without insurance has had his case further adjourned at Dundalk District Court. Brendan Traynor with an address at the time of Cortreasla Road, Crossmaglen was summoned for committing the alleged offence at Dungooley Cross on August first 2019 and with failing to produce his insurance.
Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern explained to the court last Wednesday that the case had been adjourned on the previous week to check the documents with the insurance company but he said the Garda involved had told him that Axa had still to get back to him.
When Judge Eirinn McKiernan informed the accused, who appeared via video link, that she was going to put back the matter as the documents were still being checked, he replied “This happened last week”.
After Sgt. McGovern explained that the documents were produced “after hours” and he had only received them on the morning of the court, Judge McKiernan put back the case for a week.
