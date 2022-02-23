Jailed for dangerous driving on moped through Dundalk

A 25-year-old man who drove dangerously on a moped through part of the north end of the town after failing to stop for gardaí, was jailed for four months at Dundalk district court last week.

Philip Boyle with an address at Castletown Road, Dundalk was prosecuted for dangerous driving at five separate locations on September 11th last and with driving without insurance or a driving licence at McSwiney Street.

The court heard Gardaí were on mobile patrol at 10.30pm when they came upon a moped being driven erratically on McSwiney Street, swerving from one side of the road to the other.

On seeing them the rider took off and performed a u-turn on Legion Avenue before turning onto Culhane Street and then driving through Laurel Brook Gardens and then onto the Laurels, without stopping to check for other road users.

He drove on the wrong side of the road at the Long Walk and eventually lost control of the moped at O’Hanlon Park.

The court heard he had 14 previous convictions, including four for driving without insurance, and was banned from driving for five years in 2017 for the same offence.

The Defence solicitor said a Probation report prepared for a Circuit Court matter had assessed him as being at moderate risk of reoffending.

She added that he has battled with alcohol and cocaine addictions but he had instructed her that he’s now completely free of the drug.

The solicitor also said Mr. Boyle was recently referred to the HSE’s addiction service and is being considered for a residential treatment programme.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the driving outlined to the court was extremely dangerous and members of the public were at severe risk.

She imposed a four month sentence and disqualified him from driving for six years.