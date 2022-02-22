Prosecution against Dundalk coffee shop for failing to ask for Covid certs struck out

A HSE prosecution against the owner of a local coffee shop for failing to ask customers to show their COVID-19 vaccine certificate, was struck out at Dundalk district court last week.

Niall McGuinness of the 3rd Place Coffee House was summoned in December for allegedly failing to comply with a Compliance Notice served on 5th November last.

In a post on the GoFundMe page he set up to cover his legal costs, he said: "Our customers health status is none of my business.

“Our café will never discriminate against our customers whatever the consequences.

“I intend to fight this all the way at the District Court and Higher Courts. It doesn't matter how many politicians and journalist endorse it or how many businesses enforce it, it will still be discrimination. Wrong is wrong we all have a moral and ethical duty to stand up and do what is right."

The case had previously been adjourned by Judge Brendan O'Reilly for legal submissions to be made. Had a compliance order been granted, the business could have been closed for seven days.

However, when the case was called last Wednesday, Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out the matter 'as per the email correspondence' with no order.

Over €20,000 has been donated to his on-line fundraiser.