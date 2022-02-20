PHOTOS: Beautiful period house close to Dundalk town centre

Brooklyn House on Brook Street, Ardee Road, Dundalk, is a beautifully presented two storey semi-detached period property built in the late 19th century in a highly sought after town centre location, located within easy reach of the M1 Motorway, Clarke Train Station while only a short stroll from Dundalk town centre.
The property is protected under Louth County Council Development Plan 2015 - 2021 under ID number D8.
The house has a guide price of €360,000. Contact Sinead Kellehan at Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll on 042 9332173 for more information.
