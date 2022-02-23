Search

23 Feb 2022

Time for a cuppa! Dundalk company's tea hits supermarket shelves

Helen and Donal McEntee of McEntee's Tea

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

23 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Local business McEntee’s Tea has been selected to supply Aldi’s 145 stores with their award winning teas through the Grow with Aldi programme.

McEntee's Tea, in Tallanstown, will be on the shelves of the supermaket giant from March 6th for two weeks.

Grow with Aldi was launched a few years ago where Aldi offers the best of Irish small and medium sized food producers a two week window to supply its stores all across Ireland.

The three McEntee’s Irish loose Tea Blends are created by Donal and Helen McEntee and are all locally blended in Co.Louth.

McEntee’s Tea is a family owned business run by the husband and wife team on the family farm.

Both passionate tea drinkers, they developed the idea of McEntee’s Tea a number of years ago to bring back quality, great tasting Irish Blends of proper loose tea to make everyone’s cuppa a moment to enjoy.

Donal said “I felt everyone had forgotten the aroma and flavour of proper tea, we need to remind them!”

Helen said that at McEntee’s Fine Teas they are passionate about quality Irish Blends of loose tea. She said: “Do we really need tea bags to make a cup of tea?

“Would it not be better to use loose tea and reduce packaging? McEntee’s range of loose tea is a better grade of tea than the dust in tea bags.

“Better for you, Better for the Environment and a much Better tasting cup of tea! ”

They have all won awards at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards, with the Afternoon Blend winning Gold recently.

In addition their blends have won Gold Star awards at The Great Taste Awards.

Their range of three loose Irish teas - Irish Afternoon Tea, Irish Breakfast Tea and Gold Blend Tea will be available in Aldi stores.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
