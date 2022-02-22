Dundalk Tidy Towns appeal for help as they are nominated for Ireland's best kept town

Dundalk Tidy Towns are appealing for local people to get involved as Dundalk will compete in Ireland's Best Kept Town Competition 2022.
This all-Ireland competition sees towns from North and South compete for the title of the best kept town on the island.
Dundalk was nominated by the department due to the town's continued success in the National Tidy Towns competition.
Taking to their Facebook page the group said:
“While this is a huge honour for Dundalk, it also presents a challenge.
“We need YOU to help us represent Dundalk on this national stage.
“If you'd like to get involved please message us here or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com
“The judges come to Dundalk in May and there's loads to do!
“Whatever your talents, please get involved!”
