Dundalk FC team up with Women’s Aid to raise awareness about domestic abuse

22 Feb 2022

Dundalk FC team up with Women’s Aid Dundalk to raise awareness about domestic abuse

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday night saw Dundalk FC team up with Women’s Aid Dundalk to raise awareness about domestic abuse and celebrate the role that women play at Dundalk FC. 

As part of the campaign, a bucket collection took place at Oriel Park before Friday’s league opener against Derry City with all proceeds going to Women’s Aid Dundalk.

On the field, Dundalk players wore Women’s Aid Dundalk T-shirts bearing the charity's  logo and helpline number as they warmed up.

The whole of last week saw the club engage in an awareness campaign about the issue of domestic abuse and coercive control, including a video series about the role that women play at Dundalk FC and a video where players detail some of Ireland’s domestic violence stats.  

Ann Larkin, manager of the local branch of Women’s Aid, was blown away by the response and believes the campaign will have far reaching effects:

“It was a fantastic night for Women’s Aid Dundalk. We really appreciate the work put in by Dundalk FC they pulled out all the stops for us.

“I know they really wanted to reestablish their connection with the community and honour the females at the club. 

“People were so generous especially given the night that was in it,, it was an amazing night, people were coming prepared to give with the money in their hand ready and there was a huge number that gave.

“We can only hope that this continues and generates more conversation, the awareness that it has raised about the issue is a huge part for us, having these conversations will be the only way we will see change happen.”

