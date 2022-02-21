Gardaí in Dundalk appeal for witnesses to serious collision on N53

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk. The collision occurred at 8.30p.m. last night Sunday 20th February, 2022.

The single vehicle collision occurred when a car collided with a tree. The male driver (late teens) was not injured and his male front seat passenger (late teens) was also uninjured. Two rear female passengers (23 & 21 years) received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was travelling on the N53 last night between 8p.m. and 9p.m. and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.