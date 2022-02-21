Louth County Council to commemorate Covid deaths in Louth

Louth County Council are in the process of planning a commemoration on Sunday March 20, for those who lost their lives to Covid in Louth. Councillors at the Louth County Council February meeting heard that Chief Executive Joan Martin and Director of Corporate and Emergency Services, Joe McGuinness, were in the early stages of organising the event.

The chief executive told the meeting that they are envisaging doing something along the lines of what was done in 2016 for the 100 year anniversary of the 1916 Rising, where “a very simple, very solemn ceremony” took place.

Ms Martin said that the events, which would take place in Dundalk and Drogheda, would be simple and solemn ceremonies, where perhaps candles would be lit or wreaths laid, or perhaps both, along with some little piece of music, perhaps a lament or slow air.

Cllr Dolores Minogue asked if anything would be happening in Ardee or mid-Louth or would it just be in Dundalk and Drogheda.

Ms Martin said the plans were just for Dundalk and Drogheda, as there was a lot of organising involved in the events, including the movement between two locations.

Cllr Minogue asked if the plans could be revisited to include Ardee and the mid-Louth area adding that “there are people in that area that died of Covid also.”

Ms Martin told the meeting in reply that she could justify the two large towns as that covers two thirds of the population and people can travel easily to either of them. She said that they couldn't have one in every location in the county as they would not be able to manage the logistics of it.

She added that she would speak to the Director of Services on the matter but she did not forsee it happening.

Cllr Kevin Callan mentioned in other countries where there were plans to plant groves of trees in urban areas as a memorial and wondered if that would be possible in Louth.

In reply the Chief Executive said that it might be something that could be looked at in the long term but for the moment, the focus would be on the memorial on 20 March.