Louth's Stabannon Parnells 'Win a Wedding' at Bellingham Castle or €20k draw

Stabannon Parnells is giving you the opportunity to win a Wedding at Bellingham Castle, plus a honeymoon package or €20,000 cash alternative for only €20.

It’s a fairy tale dream of many to get married in a Castle, and for one lucky couple this dream could be made a reality, by simply entering a competition at stabannonparnells@clubforce.com.

If you have put your wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic, are recently engaged, or thinking about posing that question, then here’s the competition for you. Stabannon Parnells GFC in partnership with Bellingham Castle, an elegant and spacious 17th Century authentic Irish Castle, are offering you the opportunity to win your dream wedding, where you can become King or Queen of the castle on a day which will be truly memorable.

The Blissful Bellingham Package includes :

Exclusive use of Bellingham Castle grounds and venue for you and your guests

An Afternoon Reception on arrival including Bellingham Punch, Mulled Wine, Processco, Beer, Bellingham Castle Canapes, Tea and Coffee

A delectable 5 course Meal

Wine and Prosecco served during the meal

An evening food reception

Full access to Bellingham Castle for Photography. Bellingham Castle has a Stunning setting with mature trees, gardens and grounds on the banks of the river Glyde, including Weir and Bridges, for unforgettable photos.

Simply enter at stabannonparnells@clubforce.com or contact a member of Stabannon Parnells for tickets.

Secretary of Stabannon Parnells GFC, Patrick Butterly says “we are delighted to be in a position to offer one lucky winner the wedding of a lifetime in conjunction with Bellingham Castle. One lucky person or couple will have the opportunity to win a fantastic wedding and honeymoon package or €20k.We want to build a future for our club and our community and we have the perfect match between Stabannon Parnells and Bellingham Castle”.

Bellingham Castle’s Wedding Co-ordinator, Ciara Carolan said:

“We have always been loyal supporters of our local GAA community, and we are extremely proud to support Stabannon Parnells GFC through this campaign, which will benefit the overall community of Stabannon. For the prize winners, they certainly are in for a treat; we will ensure they have the most wonderful wedding day experience.

"This competition is open to everyone, we are particularly mindful of all those who have been unable to hold the wedding of their dreams due to restrictions and who have a wish to celebrate their union with wider family and friends at a later stage , where this prize is ideally suited to them also. We are extremely excited about this initiative, and it is the perfect match between Stabannon Parnells GFC and Bellingham Castle."

Bellingham Castle have a Wedding Team which includes Ciara, John, Pappy, Jack, Joe and Matthew who are available 7 days a week, and they look forward to working with the winning couple in putting their dream plan together.

The wedding prize is valid until December 2025.

The draw will take place on 27th March 2022.