Lisa Smith trial adjourned due to a "medical difficulty"

The Special Criminal Court trial of Lisa Smith, who denies membership of Islamic State, has been adjourned for one week due to a "medical difficulty".
Ms Justice Tara Burns said today that due to the medical difficulty the three judges who had been hearing the evidence are "not in a position to sit over the coming days".
She said Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who is presiding in the trial at the non-jury court, had asked that the case be adjourned until next Tuesday (Feb 22).
Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.
She has also pleaded not (NOT) guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.
The trial continues next Tuesday.
