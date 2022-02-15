Spate of burglaries in north Louth area

Gardai are investigating three burglaries in the north Louth area, all of which occurred on Thursday last.

The burglaries took place at two houses in Kilkerley and one in Kilcurry.

In a post on Facebook, the daughter of one of the Kilkerley victims appealed for information and offered a reward for the safe return of some of the stolen items, which included jewellery, a coin collection, 1916 memorabilia, and a signed Celtic shirt.

Another burglary in the nearby Annavacky area occurred the week before in which, according to Gardai, two males were seen running from a private house and getting into a Black BMW with a registration 07-LH, which fled the scene down a lane in the direction of Cullaville.

It is not known if this incident is related to the others.

In the wake of the crimes, Local Fine Gael Cllr John Reilly has called on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD to increase Garda numbers in the north Louth area.

Cllr. Reilly said:

“A black Audi car was seen around the Kilcurry area on Thursday evening which had fake Wexford registration plates.

“This is the main information the Garda are working on following a sighting of two men running from the back of a house in the Lurgankeel area after being disturbed.

“Garda manpower is just too low in the Border area of north Louth, Hackballscross and Dromad stations are both now amalgamated and only open on a part time basis.

“So many people have contacted me over the weekend to voice their fears and concerns.

“My objective is to ask the minister for a meeting to discuss this worrying situation.

“So many elderly people living in fear in their own homes this is a completely unacceptable Situation,” he concluded.