15 Feb 2022

Fitzer’s 5K Fun Run hits 10th anniversary this month in Dundalk

Marshes Shopping Centre named as premier sponsor

(l-r): Grace Fitzpatrick; Peter Fitzpatrick TD; Sean Farrell, Manager Marshes Shopping Centre; Deirdre Quinn & Kevin Doherty of Maria Goretti Children’s Respite; Jim Gonnelly, North -East Runners

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

The tenth anniversary of Fitzer’s 5K, one of Dundalk’s major fundraising and athletic events of the year, takes place this month with Marshes Shopping Centre being named as the premier sponsor.

Inaugurated by Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick as a means of helping local organisations provide vital services, Fitzer’s 5K will take place on Saturday, February 26, commencing at 11am.

Registration for the 5K run/walk will take place at Marshes on Friday, February 25.  Participants can also register through the ‘Fitzers 5K’ Facebook page. The first 500 registrations will receive a free t-shirt.

The event will start and finish at Marshes and this year’s beneficiaries are Maria Goretti Children’s Respite and Rehab Care Adult Services.

The Maria Goretti Foundation is committed to the support of children with disabilities. Their centre at Lordship is a purpose-built, six-bedroom facility which operates under the auspices of the HSE and is managed by Rehab Care. It provides residential respite to families who have children with physical and learning disabilities between the ages of six and 18.

The Rehab Care Resource Centre in Dundalk provides a day service for adults with physical and learning disabilities.

Marshes, which in 17 years has grown to become the north east’s premier retail destination, has welcomed the continuation of its long association with Fitzer’s 5K.

“We are delighted to be named the premier sponsor of Fitzer’s 5K,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell. “The event is one of the great occasions of Dundalk life and it will be wonderful to see it take place once more.”

The award-winning Marshes, which opened in 2005, is continually hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland. It has transformed the commercial heart of Dundalk and directly employs over 900 people.

