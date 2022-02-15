Louth farmer re-elected as Chair of Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative

A dairy farmer from Tully, Co. Louth, has been re-elected as Chair of Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative, Lakeland Dairies.

Niall Matthews was returned as Chair of the co-operative at its Board meeting yesterday.

Mr. Matthews was first elected to his role as Chair in February 2021, and was first elected to the Board in 2017.

He farms at Tully, Co. Louth, in partnership with his wife Juana, with their son and two daughters.

Lakeland Dairies processes 2 billon litres of milk annually into a wide range of dairy food ingredients, foodservice and consumer products, collecting milk from over 3,200 family farms across 16 counties north and south.

The co-operative has 8 major processing facilities and exports over 240 products to 80 countries worldwide.

Board Member Keith Agnew has been elected Vice-Chair of the Co-operative.

Mr. Agnew is a dairy farmer in Newry, Co. Down, where he farms a Holstein-Friesian herd in partnership with his wife Ruth and three sons.

Niall Matthews, Chair of Lakeland Dairies, said:

“I look forward to working with my colleague Keith and all Board members as we continue the strong progress of Lakeland Dairies.

"We are grateful to outgoing Vice-Chairs Alan McCay and Andrew McHugh, both of whom served as vice-chairs under the interim rules of the Society, following from the successful Lakeland and Lacpatrick merger completion and consequent Board reconfiguration.

"Both Alan and Andrew continue on the Board and we thank them for their contribution and commitment.”