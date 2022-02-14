North Louth: Cooley councillor welcomes news of presidential visit to Ireland

Cooley peninsula native and distant relative of President Biden, Cllr Andrea McKevitt expressed her excitement and delight upon hearing the news of Joe Biden’s proposed visit to these shores.

“It is wonderful news for the country that the US President plans to make a visit but it is especially exciting for County Louth, Biden’s ancestral home, we have all been anticipating this visit since his election to The Oval Office in 2020, so to hear the wheels are in motion for this trip is very welcoming.”

Biden had visited his ancestral home in Carlingford while Vice President in 2016 and visited his great-great-grandfather's grave in Templetown.

It is expected that any official visit would see the U.S. President make a return trip to the wee county.

The details of a potential visit are expected to be ironed out when the Taoiseach visits the White House on St. Patrick’s Day this year, with the official visit likely to occur as early as this Summer according to some reports.

The Councillor believes the tourism and hospitality opportunities for the surrounding locality will be marvellous for many years after this visit, and hopes that this connection will bring a much needed inflow of Irish and International tourists to the area, after two years of uncertainty.

‘’The family whatsapp was going 90 when the news came in of Joe’s planned visit, it was actually my sister Ciara, who is known as the Joe Biden cake maker, who alerted us of the news on Sunday morning.

“Needless to say we will all be watching the Taoiseach’s visit to Washington very closely, for updates on the proposed travel plans.

“No doubt the stars & stripes, will be flying high beside the tricolours when Joe and the cavalcade re-appear on the peninsula, until then we will be eagerly waiting on this highly anticipated visit, because after all there’s no show like a Joe show!’’