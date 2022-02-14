Louth has second highest Covid infection rate

Louth has the second highest rate of Coid-19 infections according to the latest data from the (HPSC) Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures relating to the first week of February show that Louth has a rate of 1026.5 per 100,000, with the median age of those being infected being 37.

Figures also show that Carlow had the highest incidence rate in the country at 1,112.1 per 100,000.

Donegal has the lowest with 312.2 per 100,000.

1323 cases were record in Louth in the week in question although these numbers come with the proviso that:

“During the surge period data validation was limited. In some instances, the county is inferred from the county of the test centre or the county of the laboratory, and may not be the county of residence of the case. Data by county should therefore be interpreted with caution.”

The figures also do not include the recording of home antigen tests for those between the ages of 4-39.