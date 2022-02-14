U.S. President Joe Biden could be visiting Louth this year

U.S. President Joe Biden could be visiting Louth later this year according to reports in the Sunday Times.

Biden had visited his ancestral home in Carlingford while Vice President in 2016 and visited his great-great-grandfather's grave in Templetown.

It is expected that any official visit would see the U.S. President make a return trip to the wee county.

The details of a potential visit are expected to be ironed out when the Taoiseach visits the White House on St. Patrick’s Day this year, with the official visit likely to occur as early as this Summer according to some reports.

Speaking to the Democrat last year local Fianna Fail Councillor and member of the Irish For Biden Campaign Emma Coffey spoke about the benefits of a presidential visit to Louth:

“I think it is all about the branding, maybe if I lobby the council hard enough, we might get a bridge or a monument or some sort of landmark named after President Biden.

“The Obama Plaza has done well in the Midlands so we might try and get something over in the Wee County to mark the fact we have a Louth man in the white house.”

“When he was given the Freeman of Louth award, it was very evident not just by him but also by his family the pride and honour it was to receive that award so I’d very hopeful that he would return.”

“I think it is more realistic of an official visit in 2022 and I’d be very hopeful that Louth would be on that list. He got a great reaction in 2016 and I think it would be matched if not better on his return in 2022.”