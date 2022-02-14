Search

14 Feb 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden could be visiting Louth this year

U.S. President Joe Biden could be visiting Louth this year

Joe Biden

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Feb 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

U.S. President Joe Biden could be visiting Louth later this year according to reports in the Sunday Times.

Biden had visited his ancestral home in Carlingford while Vice President in 2016 and visited his great-great-grandfather's grave in Templetown. 

It is expected that any official visit would see the U.S. President make a return trip to the wee county. 

The details of a potential visit are expected to be ironed out when the Taoiseach visits the White House on St. Patrick’s Day this year, with the official visit likely to occur as early as this Summer according to some reports.

Man who ran away from gardai in Dundalk had case struck out

Speaking to the Democrat last year local Fianna Fail Councillor and member of the  Irish For Biden Campaign Emma Coffey spoke about the benefits of a presidential visit to Louth:

“I think it is all about the branding, maybe if I lobby the council hard enough, we might get a bridge or a monument or some sort of landmark named after President Biden.

“The Obama Plaza has done well in the Midlands so we might try and get something over in the Wee County to mark the fact we have a Louth man in the white house.”

“When he was given the Freeman of Louth award, it was very evident not just by him but also by his family the pride and honour it was to receive that award so I’d very hopeful that he would return.”

“I think it is more realistic of an official visit in 2022 and I’d be very hopeful that Louth would be on that list. He got a great reaction in 2016 and I think it would be matched if not better on his return in 2022.”

Dundalk man charged with stealing a bike from Castletown Road banned from the area, court told

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media