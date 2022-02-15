130 housing unit development in centre of Dundalk well underway

Louth County Council Housing Team with partners from Clúid Housing at Dúiche Roden last week (pic: Louth County Council)
Work is progressing at Dúiche Roden in Dundalk, a new housing development where Louth County Council, along with Cluid Housing, are set to deliver 130 new homes, in a mix of apartments, terraced houses, duplexes and bungalows
The development is at a former brownfield industrial site at Ice House Hill in Dundalk. 55 of the new homes are on track to be delivered by the final quarter of this year.
Louth County Council shared photos last week of a visit the Housing Team, along with Cluid Housing, made to the site to see how work was progressing.
LCC Housing Team visiting Dúiche Roden,Dundalk with partners from Clúíd AHB to see progress on 130 social housing project - 55 units to be delivered by Q4 @argusnews @DundalkDemocrat @LMFMRADIO @DeptHousingIRL @CluidHousing #HousingForAll #SocialHousing pic.twitter.com/cNsVF5Lhjb— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 9, 2022

