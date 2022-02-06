Trial of alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of drugs in Dundalk further adjourned

Dundalk District Court
The directions of the DPP are still awaited in the case of a 53 year old man arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA, and €45,000 in cash, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Gary Clarke with an address at Park Street, Dundalk was charged with the unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale or supply at the same address on January fourth last.
After court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said the DPP's directions are not yet available, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to February 23rd.
The judge further remanded the defendant in custody with consent to bail.
