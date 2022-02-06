Dundalk court: Verbally abused gardai

Dundalk courthouse
A 33 year old graduate in TV production who verbally abused gardai responding to reports of a drunken man in Blackrock, has been given the opportunity to avoid a conviction at Dundalk district court.
Chris Killingbeck with an address at Sandygrove Close, Blackrock was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, on Main Street, Blackrock on September 26th last.
Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch outlined how gardai received a report of an intoxicated male shortly after 5pm.
On their arrival, the defendant shouted "Who is going to ride me? How much do I pay for a ride?".
The court heard when gardai asked him for his name and address he replied "What the f*** does it matter?"
The Defence solicitor said his client, who had recently completed a degree in TV production at DkIT, suffers from depression and struggles with alcohol and asked the court to consider accepting a donation to charity.
After hearing he had no previous convictions, and Sgt. Blanch said the defendant would be a suitable candidate for an adult caution, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to April 6th for the caution to be administered.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.