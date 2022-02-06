Dundalk court: Verbally abused gardai

A 33 year old graduate in TV production who verbally abused gardai responding to reports of a drunken man in Blackrock, has been given the opportunity to avoid a conviction at Dundalk district court.

Chris Killingbeck with an address at Sandygrove Close, Blackrock was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, on Main Street, Blackrock on September 26th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch outlined how gardai received a report of an intoxicated male shortly after 5pm.

On their arrival, the defendant shouted "Who is going to ride me? How much do I pay for a ride?".

The court heard when gardai asked him for his name and address he replied "What the f*** does it matter?"

The Defence solicitor said his client, who had recently completed a degree in TV production at DkIT, suffers from depression and struggles with alcohol and asked the court to consider accepting a donation to charity.

After hearing he had no previous convictions, and Sgt. Blanch said the defendant would be a suitable candidate for an adult caution, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to April 6th for the caution to be administered.