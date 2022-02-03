Search

Dundalk man sentenced for stealing candles

Reporter:

Court Reporter

03 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

A father of five who admitted burglary and theft charges following two separate incidents last year, has been sentenced to a total of six months at Dundalk district court.

John Smith (29) with addresses at Villas One and Villas Three, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk, appeared via video link last Wednesday.

Court presenter, Sgt Laura Blanche outlined how the defendant had entered the staff room at Mr. Price in Williamson’s Mall shortly after 4pm on June 11th last and stole a purse containing cash and cards as well as a mobile phone.
None of the property, which was worth €300, was recovered.

In the second incident he filled a Sports Direct bag with €145.40 worth of candles on July 13th, at Homestore + More, Dundalk Retail Park, before leaving without paying.

On both occasions, the defendant was identified from CCTV and made full admissions to gardai.

The court heard the 29 year old had 86 previous convictions and he has been in custody since July.

The Defence barrister said his client had committed the offences in an effort to feed his addictions and he added he has been engaging in counseling while in custody.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed consecutive four-month and two-month sentences, backdated to last July when the accused went into custody on the charges.

