LEO Louth created over 170 jobs last year

Local Enterprise Office Louth said they are proud of their clients who created over 170 jobs in 2021.

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) are the state agency charged with supporting small businesses through mentoring, training, advice, and grant aid.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland and Local Authorities, there is a Local Enterprise Office in every county in Ireland.

Last week, An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, announced the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices for 2021.

And the figures for Louth were very strong with 174 jobs created in Louth in 2021, compared to 145 in 2020.

Across the country, LEO supported companies created nearly 3,000 net new jobs.

The report showed that Local Enterprise Office Louth financially supported 232 small businesses across the county. These companies, in turn, employ 898 people.

In addition to supporting job creation, LEO Louth also provided substantial numbers of funded supports to small businesses through programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro as well as training and mentoring.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD said: “Businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs in 2021, which is remarkable given the year we just had.

“I’m really pleased to see that 85% of these jobs were outside of Dublin, indicating the Government’s focus on balanced regional development is working.”

Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise with Louth County Council’s LEO said: “We are so proud of the companies here in Louth.

“Faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled, and did whatever it took to sustain themselves.

“Unsettled conditions mean that some companies turned to us for support to adapt.

“Others have seen opportunities and have used the LEO to help capitalise on them. Either way, our team are here to help and support every step of the way.”

“Our efforts will continue. We will work alongside our Enterprise Ireland colleagues to deliver the “Leading in a Changing World” strategy over the next three years.

“This will ensure that companies of all sizes have the best possible support to back their growth and development.

“We have been to the fore in supporting small businesses across the county in 2021 through our suite of services.”

Discover how they can support your business by visiting: www.localenterprise.ie/louth