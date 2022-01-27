Brigid of Faughart Festival returns to An Táin

This St. Brigid’s day will see An Táin Arts Centre host two events as part of the Brigid of Faughart Festival 2022.

Cruinniú Lá Fhéile Bríde Online Screening at 8pm on Tuesday 1st of February.

An evening of Music, Art, Meditations and Talks We gather under Brigid’s mantle, celebrating her return as the maiden of springtime at Imbolc, in song, poetry and movement.

In this event we invoke her protection, her guidance and her trailblazing energy as she breathes new life into the mouth of dead winter.

This online event is being streamed via An Táin Arts Centre on Tuesday 1st February at 8pm.

Tickets cost €10 + €1.50 booking fee per device. Online sales will cut off at 7pm. Booking over the telephone at 042 9332332 or www.antain.ie

The Red Torc by Nicola Moran -A free performance in the Basement Gallery 10am – 3pm Tuesday 1st February

The Red Torc Performance is an environmental piece, by An Táin Arts Centre’s Circus Performer and Aerialist in Residence Nicola Moran, exploring themes of destruction – on both the natural world, and also its impact on us as people.

Nicola with a background in fine and applied art specializing in jewelry decided to excavate the mining industry and look at exploring concept development through the experimental conversations between body, form and material, initial drawings that adorn the body and then the body in turn informed.

In this performance Nicola wears a Torc of red ice walking up and down the Basement Gallery over the course of a day, her ice jewellery melted and dried in rivulets down her body and onto the tiled floor of what was the old gaol.

No booking is required for ‘The Red Torc’ just drop by the Basement Gallery between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday 1st of February to experience this performance.