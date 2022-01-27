Search

27 Jan 2022

Dundalk had the most house completions outside of cities in 2021

CSO New Dwelling Completions

Dundalk had the most house completions outside of cities in 2021

Dundalk had the most house completions outside of cities in 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Jan 2022 2:02 PM

Outside of the cities, Dundalk was the settlement with the most house completions last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) New Dwelling Completions statistics released today.

288 dwellings were completed in Dundalk in 2021 - this comprises apartments, one off houses and scheme houses. This is 30 more than the 258 in 2020 but seven fewer than the number completed in 2019.

146 were completed in Drogheda, it should be noted that the figures for Drogheda relate to areas located in Louth and Meath. 

71 dwellings were completed in Ardee, with the other settlements in Louth with the highest number of completions being Termonfeckin with 26 and Louth Village with 20.

There was a fall nationally in completions in 2020 and rise again in 2021, the CSO says that this shows the impact of COVID-19 and associated restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Looking at the figures for Louth overall, 667 dwellings were completed last year, with 167 being completed in the final quarter of 2021. The 667 total, comprises 123 single houses, 483 scheme houses and 61 apartments.

While it reflects an increase overall in 2020, in terms of scheme houses, it also reflects an increase on 2019, when 333 scheme houses were completed.

The figures released today by the CSO also break down to a Local Electoral Area. Dundalk South saw the highest number of completions, with 266. 

The full breakdown for 2021 is as follows:

  • Dundalk-Carlingford- 70
  • Dundalk South - 266
  • Ardee - 148
  • Drogheda Rural - 168
  • Drogheda Urban - 34

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media