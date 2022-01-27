Dundalk had the most house completions outside of cities in 2021

Outside of the cities, Dundalk was the settlement with the most house completions last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) New Dwelling Completions statistics released today.

288 dwellings were completed in Dundalk in 2021 - this comprises apartments, one off houses and scheme houses. This is 30 more than the 258 in 2020 but seven fewer than the number completed in 2019.

146 were completed in Drogheda, it should be noted that the figures for Drogheda relate to areas located in Louth and Meath.

71 dwellings were completed in Ardee, with the other settlements in Louth with the highest number of completions being Termonfeckin with 26 and Louth Village with 20.

There was a fall nationally in completions in 2020 and rise again in 2021, the CSO says that this shows the impact of COVID-19 and associated restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Looking at the figures for Louth overall, 667 dwellings were completed last year, with 167 being completed in the final quarter of 2021. The 667 total, comprises 123 single houses, 483 scheme houses and 61 apartments.

While it reflects an increase overall in 2020, in terms of scheme houses, it also reflects an increase on 2019, when 333 scheme houses were completed.

The figures released today by the CSO also break down to a Local Electoral Area. Dundalk South saw the highest number of completions, with 266.

The full breakdown for 2021 is as follows: