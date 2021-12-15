Search

15 Dec 2021

Irish Cancer Society urgently need volunteer drivers in Louth

Irish Cancer Society urgently need volunteer drivers in Louth

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

The Irish Cancer Society is in urgent need of volunteer drivers to provide transport for cancer patients to and from their hospital chemotherapy treatments.

Last year, the Irish Cancer Society Volunteer Driver Service provided 157 journeys for cancer patients in Louth and just under 12,000 journeys throughout Ireland.

While there is a need to recruit Volunteer Drivers nationwide as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the expansion of the service, the impact has been particularly felt in some areas facing volunteer shortages.

The Volunteer Driver Service helps to ease the strain of travel on cancer patients, who often find it hard to get to hospital because of transportation costs or they might not be feeling well enough to drive themselves because of their treatment.

Volunteers need to be available for two full week days each month, have a roadworthy car, a valid driving license, insurance and NCT.

The service is completely free for patients, and volunteers receive money from the Irish Cancer Society to pay for their fuel costs, road tolls and an allowance for food while waiting for the patient.

Irish Cancer Society Director of Services Donal Buggy said: “Now more than ever in Louth we urgently need to recruit more Volunteer Drivers so we can continue to provide this incredibly important service to anyone who might need it, so we are encouraging anyone who may meet the requirements to volunteer, to please get in touch with us.”

Irish Cancer Society Volunteer Driver Paul Markey said: “I have been a Volunteer Driver for the Irish Cancer Society for five years.

"Last year I was diagnosed with cancer myself, during my treatment I had to pause my volunteering, but this summer I got the all clear to get back out there again and I was delighted.

"I personally know how important the service is to anyone going through a cancer diagnosis.

"On the other side, as a Volunteer Driver it provides you with a great sense of purpose when you are able to be there for people when they need it most.”

Details on applying for a Volunteer Driver position can be found on http://www.cancer.ie/ volunteer-driver-service or by emailing volunteer@irishcancer.ie

Louth Schools Back Campaign to Plant One Million Trees

34,000 people receive Christmas Bonus in Louth

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media