34,000 people receive Christmas Bonus in Louth

A 100% Christmas Bonus is being paid this year to 34,000 people in Louth, according to Senator John McGahon

The Christmas Bonus is paid to long-term social welfare recipients such as pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and lone parents.

This year, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys announced changes to the criteria, meaning more people will benefit.

For example, the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment was reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are receiving this year’s Christmas Bonus.

And time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a Jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12-month requirement.

As we enter the Christmas period, Senator McGahon has urged people in receipt of the Christmas Bonus to spend it in their local communities.

Senator McGahon said: “We all know that the Christmas period can be a very expensive time of year for families.

“I therefore really welcome the fact that we are once again in a position to provide a 100% Christmas Bonus this year.

“For me, it’s really important, where possible, that people spend their Christmas Bonus locally.

“We all know the difficult year that businesses in Louth have endured due to Covid-19.

“By making a special effort to shop locally this year, we will support local retailers and local jobs.”

Minister Humphreys added: “I was really pleased once again to secure a 100% Christmas Bonus for 2021.

“The Christmas Bonus is an important support that benefits the likes of our carers, pensioners, lone parents, people with disabilities and people in receipt of long-term Jobseeker’s payments.

“It is being paid into people’s bank accounts or their post offices this month, depending on the type of payment they receive.

“I was also pleased to change the qualifying period so that more people can receive this support this year.”