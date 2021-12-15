Search

15 Dec 2021

34,000 people receive Christmas Bonus in Louth

34,000 people receive Christmas Bonus in Louth

Reporter:

Reporter

A 100% Christmas Bonus is being paid this year to 34,000 people in Louth, according to Senator John McGahon

The Christmas Bonus is paid to long-term social welfare recipients such as pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and lone parents.

This year, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys announced changes to the criteria, meaning more people will benefit.

For example, the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment was reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are receiving this year’s Christmas Bonus.

And time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a Jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12-month requirement.

As we enter the Christmas period, Senator McGahon has urged people in receipt of the Christmas Bonus to spend it in their local communities.

Senator McGahon said: “We all know that the Christmas period can be a very expensive time of year for families.

“I therefore really welcome the fact that we are once again in a position to provide a 100% Christmas Bonus this year.

“For me, it’s really important, where possible, that people spend their Christmas Bonus locally.

“We all know the difficult year that businesses in Louth have endured due to Covid-19.

“By making a special effort to shop locally this year, we will support local retailers and local jobs.”

Minister Humphreys added: “I was really pleased once again to secure a 100% Christmas Bonus for 2021.

“The Christmas Bonus is an important support that benefits the likes of our carers, pensioners, lone parents, people with disabilities and people in receipt of long-term Jobseeker’s payments.

“It is being paid into people’s bank accounts or their post offices this month, depending on the type of payment they receive.

“I was also pleased to change the qualifying period so that more people can receive this support this year.”

Plans for Louth offshore wind farm progress

Louth County Library providing Christmas decoration workshop for children

Events at Louth County Library

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media