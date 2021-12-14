Louth County Library providing Christmas decoration workshop for children
Louth County Library are organising a Nutcracker Christmas decoration video workshop for children.
Children can make their own Christmas nutcracker decoration with a Clayotic modelling kit.
Louth County Library say that the kit and video link will be provided to those who register, but craft kits are limited so booking is essential.
To book please email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie with your child's name & local branch.
Another event being organised by the Louth Library Service this month is an online talk on the winter solstice in the Boyne Valley.
Step into the ancient world and celebrate the winter solstice with Anthony Murphy from Mythical Ireland.
In this online talk, Anthony will focus on the goddess Bóinn and her connection with the Newgrange monument, the Brú na Bóinne complex and the Boyne River.
The event takes place on Tuesday 21 December at 7pm, booking is essential.
Register via this link to book your place.
