09 Dec 2021

Dunleer awarded €100k to develop town centre masterplan 

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Dunleer has been awarded €100k to deliver the governments initial Town Centre First Plan in County Louth.

Each Local Authority in the country has received a €100k as part of an overall €2.6m investment from government which will deliver a focused town centre first master plan for a town within their respective areas, which is part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s ambitious five year strategy designed to reimagine and revitalise Rural Ireland.  

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, welcoming the funding, said: “I was delighted to receive the confirmation from my colleague Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, this money will provide a platform to revitalise Dunleer and tackle dereliction within the town.

“The job now begins to prepare these masterplans and that will require considerable consultation with the local community, groups and organisations located in and around Dunleer.

“The council’s “Town Team” must ensure that this is a plan that represents the views and wishes of the people of Dunleer.

“It is expected that funding will be provided for the development of plans in additional towns as the Town Centre First Policy is launched and fully operational.

 This initial funding has been delivered to towns with populations of 10,000 or below.

Minister Heather Humphreys said: “I am really pleased to announce the first ever Town Centre First Plans as part of a €2.6 million investment for Rural Ireland.

“Each local authority has put forward one of their towns which will receive €100,000 from my Department to develop its own unique master plan. The development of these 26 Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks.”

“Finally, I should stress that this is the first phase of funding for these Plans under the Town Centre First Policy and other towns will be afforded opportunities to develop such plans as we move forward.”

