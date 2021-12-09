Search

09 Dec 2021

An Bord Pleanála allow development at Castletown Rd in Dundalk

Bridge Store at Castletown Road

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

An Bord Pleanála have granted planning permission for a development at the site of the old Rice's Bridge Stores on the Castletown Road in Dundalk.

The development will see the construction of a three storey mixed use building comprising of two retail units, two one-bed and two two-bed apartments at the site.

Louth County Council had granted conditional planning permission for the development in July 2020 but an appeal against this decision was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in August 2020.

A third party appeal was made to An Bord Pleanála from five residents in the vicinity of the site for reasons including the scale and height of the proposal was inconsistent with the character of development in the area, and the proposal would impact on the residential amenity of adjoining dwellings by means of overlooking/loss of privacy, overshadowing and depreciation in value.

An Bord Pleanála gave the go ahead for the development to proceed on December 2. Among its reasons for granting permission it said that:

"the proposed development would be in accordance with the provisions of the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027, that it would not seriously injure character or visual amenities of the area or the residential amenities of the property in the vicinity, and that it would be acceptable in terms of the safety and convenience of pedestrians and road users."

