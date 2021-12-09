Search

09 Dec 2021

Dundalk Value Centre shortlisted for national award

Wholesale Outlet of the Year category

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Value Centre, at the Ecco Road in Dundalk has been nominated for a Checkout National Grocery Retail Award, 2021. 

The inaugural Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards are an amalgam of the renowned Checkout Best in Fresh awards and National Retail Supplier awards. Value Centre Dundalk has been shortlisted in the Cash & Carry / Wholesale Outlet of the Year category. 

Commenting, Cash & Carry Director, BWG Foods, Vincent Brown said:

“The honour of being a finalist in the inaugural Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Value Centre Dundalk.

"I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Branch manager Fintan Smyth and the whole team and to wish them the best of luck for the final.” 

Due to the ongoing restrictions, the National Grocery Retail Awards 2021 winners will be announced at a virtual awards event at 12pm on Monday 20th December.

 

