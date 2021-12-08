Search

08 Dec 2021

The Dundalk Democrat's Superstar winner receives prizes

The Dundalk Democrat's Superstar winner receives prizes

Caoimhe McBride, winner of the Dundalk Democrat Superstar competition, receiving her prize vouchers from Darren Rafferty, advertising at Dundalk Democrat

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Dundalk student Caoimhe McBride, who was crowned winner of Louth’s Next Superstar, the massive countywide talent search run by the Dundalk Democrat, was 'over the moon' to recieve her prize last week.

Caoimhe picked up 27% of the public vote, wowing the judges with her amazing voice and beating off stiff competition from the other finalists, Barry Murphy, Caitlyn Carroll, Adam Loughran and Yelena McGeough to take home the prize pack worth €1,800.

The young musician will now have the opportunity to get into a recording studio, with The Lockup, Castletown, offering Caoimhe a day in their state of the art recording studio as part of her prize, along with a chance to have a live on stage performance thanks to the Spirit Store.

Caoimhe told the Democrat that she was "over the moon" with the win and that she wanted to thank everyone who came out to vote for her in the online poll.

Caoimhe’s full prize also includes €900 in Shop Local Vouchers, €300 An Táin vouchers, €300 Specsavers vouchers, €300 National Tile vouchers all made possible thanks to our generous sponsors, Cusken Ltd, An Táin Arts Centre, National Tile Dundalk, Dundalk Bureau de Change, Specsavers Dundalk and Connect Credit Union.

Speaking to the Democrat after receiving her prizes, Caoimhe said she was “really delighted,” and was already planning on how to use her recording time.

“I think I might use some of the time to record some songs for my singing social media page", she said.

As for the setlist lined up for her Spirit Store performance in front of friends and family, she’s decided to be ambitious and thinks she might try a few Adele numbers.

Dundalk RFC's 'Lockdown Lineout for Meego' raises €10,000

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media