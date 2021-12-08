The Dundalk Democrat's Superstar winner receives prizes

Dundalk student Caoimhe McBride, who was crowned winner of Louth’s Next Superstar, the massive countywide talent search run by the Dundalk Democrat, was 'over the moon' to recieve her prize last week.

Caoimhe picked up 27% of the public vote, wowing the judges with her amazing voice and beating off stiff competition from the other finalists, Barry Murphy, Caitlyn Carroll, Adam Loughran and Yelena McGeough to take home the prize pack worth €1,800.

The young musician will now have the opportunity to get into a recording studio, with The Lockup, Castletown, offering Caoimhe a day in their state of the art recording studio as part of her prize, along with a chance to have a live on stage performance thanks to the Spirit Store.

Caoimhe told the Democrat that she was "over the moon" with the win and that she wanted to thank everyone who came out to vote for her in the online poll.

Caoimhe’s full prize also includes €900 in Shop Local Vouchers, €300 An Táin vouchers, €300 Specsavers vouchers, €300 National Tile vouchers all made possible thanks to our generous sponsors, Cusken Ltd, An Táin Arts Centre, National Tile Dundalk, Dundalk Bureau de Change, Specsavers Dundalk and Connect Credit Union.

Speaking to the Democrat after receiving her prizes, Caoimhe said she was “really delighted,” and was already planning on how to use her recording time.

“I think I might use some of the time to record some songs for my singing social media page", she said.

As for the setlist lined up for her Spirit Store performance in front of friends and family, she’s decided to be ambitious and thinks she might try a few Adele numbers.