06 Dec 2021

Dundalk man sentenced for stealing cash

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 21-year-old man who admitted stealing €250 in cash from a wallet in a parked car in a local housing estate, was last week sentenced to two months and fined €300 at Dundalk district court.

Craig Jackson of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk pleaded guilty to committing the offence at Carlinn Court, Dundalk on February 5th last.

The court heard last Wednesday that he was identified on CCTV footage attempting to open numerous cars in the estate.
The defendant had 48 previous convictions and his solicitor explained that his client had a chronic drug addiction when he was ‘out on the streets’.

He added the 21-year-old is doing well on remand in custody and having left school at 15, he is now studying English with a view to sitting his Leaving Cert in 2022.

Mr. Jackson told the court that he’s seeing a drug counsellor and when Judge Brendan O’Reilly asked if it was ‘doing any good’, he replied “Alright”.

