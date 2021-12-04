Search

04 Dec 2021

Homeless man worked as 'gardener' tending cannabis plants in Dundalk house

Homeless man worked as 'gardener' tending cannabis plants in Dundalk house

Dundalk District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A homeless man who Dundalk Circuit Court was told had worked as a 'gardener' tending cannabis plants in a growhouse in County Louth, to have an income and somewhere to sleep, has been sentenced to 18 months at Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.

A sentencing hearing last Tuesday was told that Gintaras Kazlauskas (47) had returned home to Lithuania but has been in custody here since he was extradited on foot of a European Arrest Warrant a year ago.

Gardaí were dealing with another matter at Hazelwood Avenue, Bay Estate, Dundalk on July 12th 2017 when they found the defendant and another individual.

Three rooms in the property were converted into a growhouse and Judge Mary O'Malley Costello noted the defendant was living in poor circumstances - with a mattress on the floor as his bed.

He had been employed to cultivate the cannabis plants which had an estimated street value of €88,000.

The judge noted he had absconded and did not come back to meet the case until he was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

She accepted he was not the 'organiser' of the operation and she had been told he was homeless at the time and had a serious alcohol problem and had taken the job to have an income and have a place to sleep.

The defendant had no previous convictions in either jurisdiction and had engaged in counselling.

Prosecutor Kevin Segrave told Judge O'Malley Costello that the defendant did not contest his extradition and had spent 75 days in custody in Lithuania before being returned here.

Taking into account the time served on remand, the judge imposed an 18 month sentence which was back dated to November 23rd last year, when he went into custody.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media