Dundalk court: Dangerous driving case dismissed

A 36-year-old man accused of dangerous driving in the mid-Louth area had the case against him dismissed last week after Dundalk district court was told the vehicle registration on the summonses before the court was incorrect.
Alan Brennan with an address at Chestnut Grove, Tallanstown was summoned for alleged dangerous driving at Rathbrist, Tallanstown and at Louth Hall on September 16th 2019.
In dismissing the case, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would have amended the summonses at the State’s request had it been made at an earlier stage.
