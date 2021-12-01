Free water bottle filling station installed at Market Square in Dundalk

Free water dispenser installed at Square in Dundalk
A new water bottle filling station has been installed at the Market Square in Dundalk recently.
The bottle filling station was installed as part of an initiative by Louth County Council, with the assistance of Irish Water, to bring free access to drinking water across various locations in the County and help environmentally, by reducing single use plastic waste.
A spokesperson for Louth County Council told the Dundalk Democrat that "there has never been a better time to bring touchless water stations to the areas, this one at Market Square adds to the others in place throughout the county."
The Council have have recently installed bottle filling stations (one each) at St Helena’s Park Dundalk, St Dominics in Drogheda, Carlingford and the Greenway in Omeath.
The spokesperson for Louth County Council added that there are further plans for two more to be installed in Drogheda in coming weeks, with expansion of the scheme to include popular beach walking areas early in the new year.
