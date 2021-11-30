Search

30 Nov 2021

Go-ahead given for 34 new houses near the Castletown Road in Dundalk

Tadgh McNally

Planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for 34 new houses off the Castletown Road in Saltown Dundalk.

The planning application was sought by JEMCB Ltd in late June and will see terraced houses, apartments and duplexes being built in the area.

A total of 26 houses will be terraced, with 22 three-bed terraces and 4 four-bed terraces.

Four one-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom duplexes are also planned to be built.

