Go-ahead given for 34 new houses near the Castletown Road in Dundalk

Stock photo of a house being built
Planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for 34 new houses off the Castletown Road in Saltown Dundalk.
The planning application was sought by JEMCB Ltd in late June and will see terraced houses, apartments and duplexes being built in the area.
A total of 26 houses will be terraced, with 22 three-bed terraces and 4 four-bed terraces.
Four one-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom duplexes are also planned to be built.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.